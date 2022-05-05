Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.86 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $52.08 million and $2.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

