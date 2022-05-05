Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 934,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,483. The firm has a market cap of $401.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 387,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

