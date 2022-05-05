Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 480.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCRB. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.