Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00.

NYSE SCI traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,367. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $10,177,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

