Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $492.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.10 million to $509.36 million. Service Properties Trust posted sales of $375.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. 108,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

