Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

