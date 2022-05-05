Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,313,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.70 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day moving average of $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.49, for a total value of $1,516,329.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,946 shares of company stock valued at $52,007,736. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

