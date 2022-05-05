Shell Asset Management Co. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

