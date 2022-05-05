Shell Asset Management Co. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

