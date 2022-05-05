Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

