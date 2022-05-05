Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

