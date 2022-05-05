Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($169.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €148.90 ($156.74).

ETR:SAE opened at €87.34 ($91.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €79.61 and its 200 day moving average is €108.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

