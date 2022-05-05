Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($169.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €148.90 ($156.74).

ETR:SAE opened at €87.34 ($91.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €79.61 and its 200 day moving average is €108.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

