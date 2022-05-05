Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,041.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $72.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.12. The company had a trading volume of 409,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,277. Shopify has a 52 week low of $411.17 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $603.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,029.20.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.