Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down to $485.49

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $485.49, but opened at $424.65. Shopify shares last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 90,891 shares traded.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,054.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,029.20.

Shopify’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

