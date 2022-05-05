Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) dropped 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$505.18 and last traded at C$516.27. Approximately 107,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 316,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$618.30.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$758.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at C$356,274.68.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

