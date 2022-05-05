Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Declines By 21.4%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 1,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,692,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,915,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

