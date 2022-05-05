Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Grows By 19.7%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,206. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

