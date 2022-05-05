Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Expands By 18.6%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,839.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BZZUF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

