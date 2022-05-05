Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Expands By 17.1%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

CCORF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.