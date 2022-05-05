Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Drops By 21.4%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Capital Power stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

