Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 17.0%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

