Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Grows By 19.7%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 8,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

