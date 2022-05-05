Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Decreases By 19.9%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,651. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

FNWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

