Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 21.9%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Shares of CARZ opened at $53.34 on Thursday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

