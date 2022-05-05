Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Drops By 16.0%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,409,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $455.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

