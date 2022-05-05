Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Drops By 19.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE MGA traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $60.31. 96,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

