Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Declines By 18.2%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 158,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,674. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

