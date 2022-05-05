Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Rises By 16.9%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBARF opened at 0.44 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.43 and a fifty-two week high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

