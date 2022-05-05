Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Drops By 19.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,764,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NCMGF stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

