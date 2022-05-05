Short Interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Decreases By 15.7%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

