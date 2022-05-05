Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Drops By 20.2%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.1 days.

SAWLF stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.