Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Declines By 19.0%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

