Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Grows By 19.0%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 425,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of STON opened at $2.40 on Thursday. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Get StoneMor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in StoneMor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth $7,921,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StoneMor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.