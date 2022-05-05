Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Grows By 19.9%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 503,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE TDY traded down $12.52 on Thursday, reaching $415.42. 4,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,432. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

