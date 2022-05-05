Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Declines By 20.0%

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.