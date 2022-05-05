Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Declines By 20.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

