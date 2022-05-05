Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declines By 17.1%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,960. The firm has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.79. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

