Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Declines By 17.6%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 5,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,043. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

