Short Interest in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Declines By 19.2%

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 585,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
XBIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. XBiotech has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $18.46.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
