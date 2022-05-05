Short Interest in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Declines By 19.2%

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 585,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

XBIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. XBiotech has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

