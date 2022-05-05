Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $12.82. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 86,415 shares.

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.