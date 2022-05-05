Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.