Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SIMP opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Simply has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.
About Simply (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply (SIMP)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.