Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $36.41 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is -18.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.