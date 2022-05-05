Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.25. 9,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
The company reported $35.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- The Downtrend In iRobot Is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.