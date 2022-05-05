Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

OMIC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.