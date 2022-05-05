Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

OMIC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

OMIC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.