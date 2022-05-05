Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

