Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,490,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,498,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

