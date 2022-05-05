Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 208 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.