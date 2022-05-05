Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. 3,079,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

