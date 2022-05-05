Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 609,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

