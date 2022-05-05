Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.
NYSE TSLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
