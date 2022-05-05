Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

